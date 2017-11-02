Chris King Wants Community College and Trade Schools to Be Tuition Free

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Chris King want more Floridian’s to go to college and he has an extreme plan to do so. He says if he’s elected he’ll make community college and trade school tuition free.

He believes doing so would give the state an economic boost and lead to a more competitive workforce. The idea may sound like a pipe dream, but King points to Tennessee, which has already implemented a similar policy.

“And what we now know here in Florida is that if you graduate with an AA degree versus a high school diploma you make about $10,000 more than your high school diploma competitor and peer. We think this is an incredible opportunity to lift up so many families in a scale-able way,” said King.

King says his plan would likely take multiple years to accomplish, considering Republicans aren’t expected to lose control over the House and Senate.