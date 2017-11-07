Welcome to

State Legislators File Bill to Increase Diabetes Awareness

November 7th, 2017 by Jake Stofan
November is diabetes awareness month and in order to help spread awareness for the disease which afflicts 2.8 million Floridians state lawmakers announced new legislation to encourage diabetes prevention education.
If voted into law the bill would establish a registry of diabetes educators and create standards for educators to register.
The disease is known as the silent killer.
“The disease is a leading cause of blindness, kidney failure, amputations and heart disease and it claims the life of one American every three minutes,” said bill sponsor Senator Audrey Gibson.
About one out of ten Americans has diabetes.

