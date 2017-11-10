Welcome to

Vigil Held For Patrick Hannon

November 10th, 2017 by Jake Stofan
Convicted of a double murder in 1991, Patrick Hannon was put to death last night at 8:38 pm.
It marks the 25th inmate put to death under Governor Rick Scott.
This afternoon at the state Capitol a vigil was held for Hannon in protest of the death penalty.
Members of Tallahassee Citizens Against the Death Penalty read from a prepared statement, “We are here to remind the citizens of Florida that Patrick Hannon was a human being, like the other 25 people executed under our present Governor. We are here in the name of justice, to protest this violent act committed in our name and to say that this was not an act of justice.”
Hannon was exempt from being retried, despite lacking a unanimous jury decision in favor of death because he was convicted before 2002.

