State Democrats Looking to Increase Affordable Housing

With more than 1 million Florida households spending more than half of their income on housing State Democrats want more affordable housing.

The urgency has increased with the influx of Puerto Rican refugees headed to the state after Hurricane Maria.

A press conference backed by 30 groups announced new Legislation to take back money from the Sadowski Trust Fund.

The fund was created by the Legislature in 1992 to go towards increasing affordable housing, but it’s been consistently swept, with more than 1 billion dollars funneled out of the program in the past decade to make up for shortfalls in the annual budget.

The new bill would prevent the funds from being used for anything but their intended purpose.

“It’s time we stop the sweeping of the affordable trust fund. We’ve got to produce homes that will last far into the future for our families and prevent this self inflicted crisis from getting worse,” said House Sponsor Representative Sean Shaw.

The Governor’s 2018 budget proposal calls for 115 million dollars to be taken from the Sadowski Trust Fund for other purposes.