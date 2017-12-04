Holiday Memorial Held for Veterans at the State Capitol

A ceremony honoring Veterans was held at the State Capitol Monday morning.

It was part of a national program called Wreaths Across America.

Th program began with the laying of 5000 wreaths in Arlington National Cemetery, but soon spread across the country and even to over seas cemeteries, with over 300 ceremonies.

Retired Naval Captain Charles Parker says he knows how hard the holidays can be for soldiers overseas.

“Well sometimes I say it’s like, it’s the loneliest time in the world surrounded by 5,000 people who are experiencing the same thing, but you know the comradery is there and the Government always takes wonderful care of us on Christmas. It’s a time you’re sorry you can’t be with your family, but you’re glad you’re with friends,” said Parker,.

The holidays are also hard on families of service members.

Especially for those like Tammy Wise-Thrash, who lost her son.

“It’s always soothing and healing to understand that the one that you love so much is remembered by so many and this particular ceremony is very important because it really target our young people and gets the young people involved and that means the world,”: said Wise-Thrash.

This is the ninth year the ceremony has been held at the State Capitol.