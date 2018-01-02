Welcome to

Frigid Weather Hits the State Capitol

January 2nd, 2018 by Jake Stofan
Floridian’s in the State Capitol bundled up to endure the cold weather this morning.
Temperatures reached as low as 27 degrees and didn’t rise above freezing until after 10 am.
The cold morning left icicles on statues at the Capitol and at FSU.
Tallahassee resident John Bartlett says the cold delayed his start on construction work at the university.
“Yeah it’s got to be 40 and above, you know its got to be 40 and climbing in order to pour concrete… This is the coldest part of the year and I’m glad it’s only going to be a week,” said Bartlett.
Tallahassee residents will see lows in the 20’s through Saturday. The coldest temperature ever recorded in the city was -2 degrees. That was more than 117 years ago.

