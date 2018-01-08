Lawmakers Enjoy Last Bit of Recreation Ahead of Session

Lawmakers, lobbyists and others involved in the political process are getting in their last bit of recreation before session begins tomorrow .

Each year, the Associated Industries of Florida hosts a recaption honoring the State Legislature with food, music and drinks. While some guests get tickets for free lawmakers pay $25 to attend. Every year an estimated two to three thousand guests pass through. We asked lawmakers what makes the night special to them.

“Well you know this is a long standing tradition that marks the kick off of the sixty day session. One of the things that makes Florida a little unique is that for a large state our session, the legislative session, is pretty short,” said Commissioner of Agriculture, Adam Putnam. “Sixty days in and out, some years they go a few days over, but by and large it’s a part-time Legislature and a part time Legislature is a better thing for the citizens at large.”

“You know this is a great event because it allows Legislators and lobbyists and just people in the community to all get together and talk, which we’re not going to have much time to do that during session,” said Representative Sean Shaw. “So this is a time for us to get together and kind of mingle on a much less formal basis then we’re going to start doing tomorrow when opening session starts.”

“Well this will be my fourth one and it’s a socializing event,” said Representative John Cortes. “You get to see folks that you know, people we haven’t seen for the year and talk about issues and bills that are going to be coming up maybe and come up with solutions to help out the community.”

The sixty day session kicks of tomorrow with Governor Rick Scott’s eight and final State of the State address.