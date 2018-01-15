Civil Rights Activists Rally in Honor of MLK

Between two and three hundred Civil rights activists marched on the state Capitol this morning in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The annual event celebrated the achievements of Dr. King and the impact he made on the nation.

89 years after Kings birth and 50 years after his assassination, speakers reflected on the progress made since the civil rights movement began sending a message of love, acceptance and perseverance in the face of bigotry.

“Don’t go home and be miserable at night because you don’t think that the President is bringing some of the teachings that you taught,” said U.S. Representative Al Lawson. “Nothing lasts forever in America. Nothing lasts forever. Everything will change. You’ve got to keep prayer and praying. That’s what Martin Luther King would tell you.”

Speakers also noted the country and the state have work to do, pointing at recent comments made by President Donald Trump and voting access for minorities in Florida.