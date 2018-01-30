Trump Unity Bridge Stops in Tallahassee

The state Capitol had an Americana sound track for a brief period this morning.

Michigan resident Rob Cortis and his “Trump Unity Bridge” Truck parked just off the Capitol Grounds for about 30 minutes on his tour of the country spreading his message that the country needs to unify around President Donald Trump.

His truck has been in 30 states and over 2,000 cities, famously making stops at Trump’s inauguration and at the 2017 Women’s March. Cortis says while media coverage around the President tends to focus on his controversial comments, Trump’s true message is acceptance and family values.

“He has a way of saying things that sometimes can be taken in two different directions and some of the people with the negative attitudes take it in the wrong direction. If they look for the goodness out of it, they look for the positivity out of it, well, then it’s not so bad all the time,” said Cortis.

After a brief speech Cortis took to the road. He plans to visit all 50 states before ending his tour of the nation. His next stop is in New Orleans Tuesday night, where he and Biker’s for Trump will hold a pro-Trump parade.