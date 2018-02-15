Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Lord Byron
    "Friendship is Love without his wings!"
  • Brigham Young
    "Love the giver more than the gift."
  • Arthur C. Clarke
    "The only way to discover the limits of the possible is to go beyond them into the impossible."
  • Buddha
    "Just as a candle cannot burn without fire, men cannot live without a spiritual life."

Mom’s Demand Action on Background Checks

February 15th, 2018 by Mike Vasilinda

Two dozen red shirted women delivered petitions to the Senate President, asking for legislation that would require someone who fails a background check for a gun purchase get reported to police. The bills have been pending since the beginning of session but have not moved in committee. Kate Kile says someone trying to buy a gun who shouldn’t have it is a danger sign worthy o investigation.

 

“If someone has a felony, if they are a domestic abuser, if they have a restraining order, thats valuable information to know that that person is trying procure a firearm, so, we fell that’s the kind of action we are looking for” says the groups Tallahassee team leader and spokesperson.

Fewer than two percent of the more than one million checks conducted on gun purchasers each year come back with a negative answer.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com