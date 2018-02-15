University of Florida Takes Over the State Capitol

The University of Florida was represented at the State Capitol today for UF Gator Day. The individual colleges and programs within the University set up displays showing off their work and achievements.

Glenn Good, Dean of the School of Human Development and Organization says this year UF has a lot to brag about.

“Well were hoping for continued support. This last year, UF broke in to the top ten among public universities and we’re not resting on that, we’re looking to get into the top five and we’ll need their help in making that happen,” said Good.

Last year UF enrolled more than 52,000 students, accepting just shy of 40% of student who applied.