House Rejects Assault Rife Ban, Shooting Survivor Brought to Tears

Democratic lawmakers attempted to force a hearing for a proposed ban on assault weapons in the state at the start of the House session this afternoon.

The Legislation was assigned to committees which will not meet again before session ends, by putting the proposal up for a vote Democrats could have bypassed the committee process.

The move was shot down by Republicans, with 71 votes against.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School junior, Sheryl Acquaroli was visibly upset after seeing the results of the vote.

“The next death of someone with an assault rifle here in Florida is going to be on them. It’s going to be on them and it’s going to be their fault that those people are dead and that those people aren’t going to go home to their families and that there is going to be an empty space in people’s lives and it’s going to be their fault, because they could have done something today,” said Acquaroli.

While the full ban on assault rifles has stalled, other proposals including wait times for assault rifle purchases and increasing the age to purchase the weapons to 21 are still alive.