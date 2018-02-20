Sheriff’s Roundtable on Gun Violence

Lack of cooperation, record sharing and the lack of resources for manpower and technology game out of a roundtable of state and local law enforcement officials working to solve school safety issues. They came from across the state at the request of the Governor. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd echoed what many believe: Non sworn school personnel should be trained and armed as the first response to an active shooter.

“How did that work for those children last week, when there was no one at the school that could protect them? And yet, teachers ran in, unarmed, only to be shot along with the children” asks Judd.

In addition to law enforcement, mental heath experts and educators held two other discussions on school safety. They will present their reports to the Governor later tonight.