Democrats Push for Tighter Gun Control in Parkland Response Legislation

State Democrats from both the House and Senate announced their opposition to the Republican led Legislature’s plan to respond to the Parkland shooting.

First and foremost they stand in opposition to a provision, which would give some teachers the option to be trained as a law enforcement officer in order to carry a gun in the classroom.

They also say universal background checks should be included along with a ban on high capacity magazines. The top demand… adding a complete ban on assault rifles in the state.

“We need a complete ban on assault rifles. Anything less does not go far enough to protect our children. Assault rifles are weapons of war. They belong in the battlefield, not in our schools, our churches, night clubs or anywhere in our country,” said Senator Oscar Braynon.

Democratic leadership announced it intends to pursue their goals through amendments to the Republican plan.

Their attempt to add the amendments failed Monday, but will likely resurface.

When asked if Democrats would vote down the proposal if a ban on assault weapons fails to be included, Democrats say they would have to see the final version to comment.