Legislature to Investigate Parkland Shooting

Governor Rick Scott has ordered the Department of Law enforcement to investigate what went wrong as tip after tip about school shooter Nikolas Cruz fell through the cracks. Now State lawmakers will be launching their own probe into what they have identified as at least 21 failures to stop the shooting in its tracks. House speaker Richard Corcoran says the investigation will be pattered after the 911 commission.

“We’re gonna do full subpoena’s in the next two weeks off the House Floor, We want videos, we want radio activity, we want everything known to mankind to give to this commission and have to investigate and figure out what were the breakdowns, who was responsible, and what can we do better.”

The Speaker says the investigative commission will be headed by a parent from Marjorie Stoneman Douglass High School.