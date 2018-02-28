House Orders Subpoenas Local Agencies From Documents Related to Parkland Shooting

The Florida House has issued subpoenas for documents related to the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which claimed the lives of 17.

The body is requesting documents from the Broward County Sheriff’s Department, the Broward County School Board, Broward County, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Coral Springs. The House says it will also have access to any documents relevant to the case from state agencies like DCF.

A House committee will use the documents in its investigation of the massacre.

“The purpose of this is to investigate the tragedy that occurred on February 14th at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, with particular reference to going to the agencies at the local level and getting source documents that will aid in our evaluation of what went wrong with the view toward to find solutions to this so that it will never happen again,” said Representative Larry Metz.

The documents have to be handed over to the Legislature by March 6th. Three days before session is scheduled to end.