Texting While Driving Legislation Set to Clear House… Stalled in Senate

Logan Scherer was just 9-years-old when a texting driver slammed into the back of his parents car at more than 90 miles an hour… the accident took Logan’s life.

Now, parents Jordan and Brooke are advocating for legislation that would make texting while driving a primary offense.

“To actually do something about it. Distracted driving can be egregious like our situation, or we know many families, who it was just a simple, ‘ I looked down at my phone’ or ‘I was sending a quick text’ and it changes the lives of families forever,” said Brooke.

While the legislation is cruising through the House, expected to pass through the chamber Thursday, the Senate has hit the breaks over privacy concerns.

Appropriations Chair, Senator Rob Bradley say he won’t hear the bill until those concerns are addressed.

“If you happen to be in your car and you look down to make sure you’re going the right way that gives an officer the right to pull you over? I think that is problematic,” said Bradley.

But House sponsor Representative Jackie Toledo doesn’t buy the argument.

“Because we are addressing it in the House bill and if you take up the House bill then those concerns will be addressed,” said Rep. Toledo.

After fighting for the Legislation for three years after the death of his son Anthony, Demitrus Branca is fed up with the politics.

“We need to put public safety, traffic safety first. This needs to happen, 12 years ago,” said Branca.

As the 2018 session nears the end of the road, working out a comprise becomes a more daunting task.

In part because there is a long list of priority Legislation still on lawmakers to do list.

46 states have laws making taxing while driving a primary offense.