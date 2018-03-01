House Approves Legislation to Make Texting Behind the Wheel a Primary Offense

The Florida House of Representatives has passed Legislation that would allow law enforcement to pull someone over and ticket them if they see them texting behind the wheel.

Under current law a person can only be ticketed for texting while driving if they’re pulled over for another traffic offense first. Representative Emily Slosberg has been pushing for the Legislation since she took office. She lost her twin sister in a car accident when she was 15.

“From 2014 to 2016 the state of Florida has seen a 21% [increase] in motor vehicle fatalities. Things are only getting worse. This Legislation will prevent that. This Legislation is a step in the right direction,” said Rep. Slosberg.

The Legislation is stalled in the Senate. Only 8 days remain for the bill to be scheduled for a hearing.