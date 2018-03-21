CRC Almost Debates Assault Rifle Ban

The Florida Constitution Revision Commission debated banning assault style rifles this afternoon, sort of. Three Commissioners tried to amend a ban on the rifles used in Parkland and Pulse to another proposal, so the debate wasn’t about banning assault rifles, but about whether the amendment was within the commission’s rules.

Hank Coxe, a lawyer appointed by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court urged the Commission to let his amendment go forward.

“The state of Florida is prepared on it. That’s how the state of Florida know that 73-74% of them want the right to vote on this issue. And that’s all we would be doing, giving them the right to vote on it. We wouldn’t say the are illegal. We wouldn’t say they ar legal. We would say, you the citizens have encountered such a horrific experience after experience in this state, lets lead this country and do something about it” says Coxe.

The Chair of the Commission ruled the amendment was out of order, or not Germain, because it dealt with a different subject than the original proposal. Attorney General Pam Bondi spoke passionately to uphold the ruling.

“It’s not even close to being Germain: said Bondi. “And to say the shooting came up recently, well, we had Pulse nightclub a year ago, You’ve all know about that from day one. No one did anything on that. We acted with the legislature on a timely basis and following the laws of our land. We all have to follow the rules.”

The commission could still take the matter up before it finishes its work in May, but that would take a change of heart by a super majority of the 37 members.