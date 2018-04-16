Wave of Criticism Directed at CRC

There was controversy at the Constitution Revision Commission meeting this morning in the State Capitol.

Firefighters benefits have been combined with a proposal to make it harder to raise college fees. A ban on offshore oil drilling has been combined with a ban on indoor vaping.

24 distinct proposals have now been bundled together in hopes of making some of the ideas more likely to be approved by voters.

The multiple subjects covered by six of the amendments has many groups outraged.

“Much like we’ve seen in the Legislature over the past two years, this idea of log rolling is a common Legislative trick to get what you want,” said Rich Templin with the Florida AFL-CIO.

Commissioners considered a motion to unbundle all the proposals but it failed.

“People want to vote on the separately. Let people vote on them separately,” said Commissioner Chris Smith.

“We’re talking about undermining a process that we are allowed to do,” argued Commissioner Brecht Heuchan.

Other groups are upset that many of the proposals like banning greyhound racing should be left for the Legislature to decide, not be included in the constitution.

“Just because the Legislature decides not to do something, doesn’t mean you put it into the constitution,” said Jack Cory with the Florida Greyhound Association.

Former Florida Supreme Court Justice Major Harding says the proposals threaten to clutter the constitution.

“To remove something from the constitution requires a great deal more than it would be for the Legislature to take something out that they had put in,” said Justice Harding.

There are already five amendments put on the November ballot by lawmakers or citizens initiative.