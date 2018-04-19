Jury Foreman:” I can’t unsee those images.”

At the height of the debate over gun control, Tampa State Representative Ross Spano took some heat over his efforts to pass a resolution declaring pornography a problem instead of focusing on guns, but as Mike Vasilinda tells us many believe pornography is a growing problem.

Vikas Kapoor is serving a 27 year prison sentence after being convicted on more than two dozen counts of having child porn on his computer.

“There are certain pictures that I can’t unsee.”

Ron Watson was the jury foreman.

“We’re talking about pornography with three, four, five year old children” Watson told us.

While Watson resents being forced to watch disgusting images as part of his civic duty, porn is now easier than ever to find.

New studies suggest, that because of this, 70 percent of our teens are actually stumbling across porn as they search the internet.

“The average age that you first view pornography is eight years old for kids now” says State Representative Ross Spano.

Unable to pass a bill to educate kids about the dangers, Spano championed a House resolution this year. He’s hoping to shine a spotlight on the problems porn creates.

“It’s causing eating problems, its causing children to be sexually active before they should be” says Spano.

In his final interview before he was executed, One of Florida’s most notorious serial killers, Ted Bundy, blamed his killings on pornographic fantasies.

“I’ve met a lot men motivated to commit violence, just like me, and without an exception, every one of them was deeply involved with pornography, without question” Bundy told interviewer and anti porn crusader James Dobson on the night before he was executed.

The interview was discounted at the time of Bundy’s death as a scapegoat, but the idea that it could be addictive is gaining more and more traction among professionals.

The resolution was meant to be a place to start a conversation about pornography, but Spano is leaving the State House this year, so someone else will have to start the conversation.