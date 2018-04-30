Federal Qualifying Begins

A handful of candidates showed up today to personally file the paperwork to run for congress, state attorney and judicial positions in Florida.

The week long qualifying period began at noon today and ends at noon Friday .

Those looking to run for Congress will have to fork out more than $10,000, State Attorneys just slightly less. Judges in Florida pay about $5,800 for the privilege of running.

“I’m just excited to put in for my candidacy and I wanted to come here and do it in person just to make sure that everything goes smoothly,” said Edward Spaight, who filed to run for Circuit Court Judge in Florida’s 5th Judicial Circuit.

The final playing field for congress and the state’s judicial offices won’t be set until Friday , while state candidates begin qualifying in June.