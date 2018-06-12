Vigil For Pulse Victims Held at State Capitol

More than 100 people gathered on the state Capitol steps this evening to honor the 49 individuals who lost their lives in the Pulse Night Club shooting on this day two years ago.

Speakers read the names of the deceased aloud and joined in song, with lyrics that spoke to the struggles of marginalized people.

It’s a struggle those in attendance say still persists for members of the LGBTQ community.

There are still no statewide protections for housing or employment in Florida.

“You know, Pulse broke a lot of people and what I’ve been sharing with people all day long is we’re like this Crayola box of crayons that were created and designed to color the fabric of humanity,” said Reverend Joseph Parramore with the group Faith in Public Life. “And we represent that fabric of humanity tonight . We represent that 49. And even though in our brokenness, we can still color.”

LGBTQ activists point at three shootings in Jacksonville that targeted trans-women as a recent example of the hostility that continues to persist towards the Pride community.