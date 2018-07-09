Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Lee Iacocca
    "My father always used to say that when you die, if you've got five real friends, then you've had a great life."
  • Simone Weil
    "Imagination and fiction make up more than three quarters of our real life."
  • Dylan Thomas
    "When one burns one's bridges, what a very nice fire it makes."
  • Francesco Guicciardini
    "The return we reap from generous actions is not always evident."

Early Education Advocates Say Kindergarten Readiness Test is Flawed

July 9th, 2018 by Jake Stofan
New Kindergarten Readiness Exam results released by the state Department of Education show nearly half of students entering kindergarten are not prepared.
Only 54% of students entering kindergarten in the state passed.
It’s an 18% drop from the last time the test was administered four years ago.
Linda Alexionok with the Children’s Campaign says the test is flawed because it’s taken online, arguing four and five-year old children aren’t developed enough to properly use a computer.
“A developmentally inappropriate tool like a mouse at four-years-old we think is inappropriate,” said Alexionok.
The state is pushing back, arguing children are given tutorials on how to use the computers before taking the test. If they can’t do it successfully, the test stops and they’re given more help.
It’s also important to point out the test was administered on computers when it was given in 2013 and had much higher pass rates, but that test was scrapped for being too easy.
Roy Keister runs Scottsdale Academy.
He is also president of the Florida Association for Child Care Management.
“We saw about a 10 point decrease,” said Keister.
He says the new test focuses too much on literacy and not enough on areas like social development.
“They don’t measure how much the children have gained socially and emotionally while they go through the VPK program,” said Keister.
The issues with the test ultimately have a greater impact on children from lower socioeconomic areas.
“A lot of children in Florida are living in food insecure houses and when you’re food insecure and you’re hungry it has a direct neuroscience impact on your ability to learn,” said Alexionok.
It’s important to point out the test was administered on computers when it was given in 2013 and had much higher pass rates, but that test was scrapped for being too easy.
Even with the large decrease in the pass rates, children who attend pre-k are still about 10% more likely to pass the Kindergarten Readiness Exam.
Preschools could lose state funding if they don’t maintain a 60% pass rate.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com