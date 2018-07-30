Yes on 13 Gets Cash Infusion

The effort to ban Greyhound racing is getting a shot in the arm, thanks to a one point five million dollar contribution from famed actress Doris Day and her foundation to protect animals. But the amendment must first survive a legal challenge.

Florida TV viewers may soon be seeing a lot more of this “Yes on 13”spot and another one in development.

“Every three days, a greyhound like this one dies on a race track in Florida” says the announcer.

Yes on 13, the effort to ban dog racing, is getting a one point five million dollar infusion of cash.

“They’re talking like they were very dear friends” said Doris Day in the 1956 a 1956 movie.

It’s coming from movie icon Doris Day’s animal foundation.

Kate McFall with Yes on 13 calls the cash…“great news. We’re thrilled to have the support of Doris Day.”

Yes on 13 says the Foundation reached out to them. The group is making a one point eight million TV buy this fall.

“Floridians loves dogs and they deserve to be protected. We know once they realize what this is about…a phase out to protect dogs, we fell confident they’ll vote yes on 13” says McFall.

But first, Yes on 13 must survive a legal challenge.

“The title, end all racing, is false” former Supreme Court Justice Major Harding told a court last Thursday. Greyhound lawyers are asking the amendment be taken off the ballot.”

Greyhound supporters say Doris Day’s money would be better used saving animals already in a shelter.

Statewide statistics from the University of Flordia show that for every four animals that go into a shelter, fewer then 3 come out. Jack Cory represents the FL Greyhound Association.

“For a million five, we could have taken Flordia to a No Kill state. Saved over a hundred thousand animals a year, over three hundred today and every single day in the shelters throughout the state of Florida” say Cory.

Both sides say polling shows them winning. To pass, the amendment must get 60 percent of the vote. If it does, racing would be phased out in 2020.

The first decision on whether the ballot measure is misleading or not could come this week.