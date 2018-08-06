Republicans Dismissive of Stand Your Ground Special Session 

Florida Democrats are using an obscure state law to push for a special legislative session to change the state’s stand your ground law.

The move has failed in the past and is being labeled a political stunt by Republicans.

The calls were sparked after the release of a video showing a Clearwater man being shot after pushing his assailant to the ground.

The lack of an arrest in the case has democrats demanding the repeal of the state’s stand your ground law.

The NRA says Democrats are jumping the gun by blaming the law before the courts have a chance to weigh in.

“This case is not about the law this case is about the facts,” said NRA lobbyist Marion Hammer.

Democrats like Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum say the current law has created a state of emergency.

“The consequence of confusion over how Stand Your Ground is applied in this state can result in the loss of life of otherwise innocent people,” said Gillum in a press conference last Monday.

32 Democrats signed a letter, forcing a poll of all state lawmakers.

Two-thirds of the Legislature must agree a special session is necessary for lawmakers to meet.

Republican Representative Halsey Beshears has already cast his vote against a session.

“The second amendment is vital to where we live. It’s vital to this state, to this country and this is a way we can defend ourselves legally,” said Beshears.

This is the second time Democrats have used the rule to push for a special session.

The previous attempt was after the Trayvon Martin shooting.

That attempt failed and it’s unlikely Democrats will have the votes this time either.

Legislators have until August 10th to voice their support or opposition to a Stand Your Ground special session.