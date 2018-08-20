Meet the Long Shot Candidates Running for Florida Governor

As voters head for early voting sites, those that haven’t studied their voters guide could be in for a surprise when they see who’s running for Governor.

Eight candidates appear on the GOP ballot and seven on Democrat’s ballots.

Bob Langford is one of the candidates appearing on the GOP primary ballot for Governor.

Never heard of him?

You’re not alone, but he and five other unknowns each plunked down $7,800 to get their name on the ballot.

Langford says his nine years as a state auditor is why he can be Governor.

“It taught me that I know Florida Government better than anybody that I know,” said Landford.

Perhaps the best known of the unknowns is Bob White.

White is the chairman of the Republican Liberty Caucus of Florida.

He’s been vocal at pro second amendment rallies.

“And what I want people to understand is that our rights to life and liberty are secured by our right to keep and bear arms,” said White.

White is the only one who has raised real money.

$65,000 so far, but it’s a drop in the bucket compared to the more than $130 million spent by all of the top contenders.

Most of the unknown republicans running for Governor appear to be states rights advocates.

Democrat John Wetherbee says he is last on the ballot, but first for Flordia.

“My vision is to make sure our children are safe,” Wetherbee says in a campaign ad.

So how are voters dealing with the slew of choices?

“Don’t know who they are. Don’t know anything about them,” said Tallahassee resident Susan Foley.

“And I didn’t vote for either of those either,” said registered voter Bill Bodiford.

And when it comes to the long shots, one voter told us it’s good for Democracy.

There are five serious candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for Governor, and just two mainstream GOP Gubernatorial hopefuls.