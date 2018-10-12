Few Hurricane Michael Insurance Claims Filed Yet

Damage from Hurricane Michael is likely to be in the billions of dollars, but relatively few insurance claims have been filed so far.

Part of the problem may be a change made by emergency managers last year.

Some of the most severely damaged areas are off limits to anyone who doesn’t live there.

Insurance consultant Lisa Miller says twenty adjusters couldn’t make the trip west from Tallahassee.

“The difficulty has been getting past some of the reentry barriers further west of Tallahassee. Last year there was a change in badging for adjusters from the Division of emergency management,” said Miller.

The Division didn’t immediately respond to our questions, but so far, few insurance claims have been filed.

Behind a pile of debris is a driveway and a house owned by Michael Huff.

He says he hasn’t file a claim yet either.

“They released me to spend money, but they don’t know how much yet,” said Huff. “But I don’t know how much the policy will actually cover.”

Miller says be careful of what contracts ask you sign

“If you see a sentence that says I hereby assign all my rights of this policy to this vendor, do not sign it,” said Miller.

Even tree service owner Carlos Collins says be wary of some of his competitors.

“There are people out there who are scam artists. They rip the older people off who are seniors, and they tale there money for deposit and never return,” said Collins.

And for lucky homeowners who didn’t get hit, the industry says the one thing you can do is make your home stronger before the next storm hits.

The Governor toured Panama City from the air Thursday, Friday he visited Gulf and Franklin counties.