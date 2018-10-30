TaxWatch Unveils Guide to Help Next Governor

Florida TaxWatch, former Florida Governor Bob Martinez and a coalition of former state Legislators unveiled the 4th edition of the Governor’s Transition Decision Handbook Tuesday morning.

The guide is given to both candidates as a nonpartisan informational resource to help them transition from campaigning to leading the country’s third largest state.

It gives history on issues important in the state like the environment, taxation, affordable housing, the budget and many more.

As former Governor Martinez says, most importantly it helps take the new Governor through the first 100 days in office.

“All of these things that are not on your mind now as you’re campaigning for office. All of the sudden you get elected, all these things are before you, you have to put a transition team together,” said Martinez. “The transition team may be scrambling in terms of where do we go next and what this is for is to at least give a guide at the things you’ll have to look at as they implement their policies as they organize their administration.”

The guide includes testimony and advice from former Lieutenant Governors and Governors ranging from Rick Scott to C. Farris Bryant who held office from 1961 to 1965.