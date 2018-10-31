Daylight Savings Not Changing in Florida, At Least Not Yet

Florida passed a law in March moving the state to daylight savings time year round.

Rick Scott signed it, but you’ll still have to set your clocks back an hour on Sunday.

That means it will be getting darker an hour earlier for Floridians.

The Sunshine Protection commits Florida to year round daylight savings, but first Congress has to allow it.

House Sponsor Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen told us in January why staying with one time would be not only less confusing, but beneficial.

“Our visitors will be able to enjoy it and our restaurants and businesses will have another hour for people to enjoy the daylight and the beautiful weather that we have,” said Fitzenhagen.

Senator Marco Rubio filed two bills soon after the Legislation was signed.

One would exempt Florida from the Uniform Time Act, allowing the state to make the switch to permanent daylight savings.

The other proposes moving the entire country to year round Daylight Savings Time.

Neither have gotten a hearing.

While many we asked were unaware the new law didn’t change anything, most the agreed with the the law’s sentiment.

‘“Because I don’t think changing clocks is really effective,” said FSU student Kiara Gilbert.

“I think it would be beneficial for students, especially for educators as well, really just your entire education system and like you said it’s the Sunshine State so it just seems fitting,” said FSU Senior Anthony Pagano.

Some studies have suggested crime is lower during Daylight Savings Time and others have suggested energy costs are also lowered.

Currently most of Arizona, Hawaii, territories and various Native American nations are exempt from Daylight Savings.