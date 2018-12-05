Groveland Four Will Have to Wait for Pardon

Florida’s Governor and Cabinet cancelled the last scheduled clemency hearing of their terms today due to the funeral of president George H.W. Bush.

The cancellation leaves an injustice uncorrected that dates back to 1949.

A legislative resolution leaves no doubt about what happened in 1949.

Four black men were accused of raping a white woman.

One fled and was shot by a mob 400 times as lawmakers described it during the 2018 legislative session.

Three others, including 16 year old Charles Greenlee were tried and convicted.

The US Supreme Court overturned their convictions and while the two adults were being taken back to Lake County for a new trial, they were shot on the side of the road by then Sheriff Willis McCall.

One survived.

Carol Greenlee’s father Charles was released from prison in 1962.

“He wanted forgiveness for everything that had happened to him. And today, a pardon is forgiveness,” said Carol in April of 2017 after the Florida Legislature issued a formal apology.

It’s now been over 19 months since lawmakers apologized and asked the Clemency Board expedite pardons for the four.

The last scheduled clemency meeting under Rick Scott’s administration was cancelled.

NAACP Chapter President Dalaitre Hollinger says the lack of action is only prolonging the injustice.

“Well I think it’s always important to right the wrong, no matter how long long ago it’s been,” said Hollinger.

Under the clemency board rules, any member can bring up any case at any time.

“The year’s not done and our term’s not done,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting. “There may yet be an opportunity, but that’s still in flux.”

In a statement, the Governor’s office says, “We continue to review all of our options.”

Under Clemency Board rules, only the Governor can initiate a pardon.

At least one other board member must agree.

The pardon process can take place without a formal hearing