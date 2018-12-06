Uber Drive Takes Plea in Kidnapping Case

The former Uber driver accused of false imprisonment after she refused to stop and let a passenger out of her car has entered a plea.

31-year-old Destiny Green will spend four years on mental health probation and pay the costs of her prosecution.

Judge James Hankinson ordered Green to stay away from the victim and to not drive for a ride sharing company.

“Place you on four years mental health probation,” said Judge Hankinson. “The mental health probation will be consistent with the addendum that you signed. There be special conditions, 77 days in jail. Credit for 77 days served. Have no contact with Brooke Adkins. You may not work as a driver for a ride sharing company.”

Green spent 77 days in jail without bond.

A mental evaluation found she was fit to enter her plea of no contest.