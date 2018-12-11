Welcome to

Family Remembers Late Governor Lawton Chiles 20 Years After

December 11th, 2018 by Mike Vasilinda

Wednesday marks the 20th anniversary of former Florida Governor Lawton Chiles’ passing.

Chiles died just three weeks short of finishing his second term as Governor.

Chiles died in the Governor’s mansion after a pacemaker malfunctioned.

His family and some staff met with reporters, Tuesday.

Chiles is best know for his work protecting children and initiating the first successful major lawsuit against big tobacco.

Then Legislative Director Jon Moyle says Chiles was never afraid of a fight.

“When he became governor, he look at I think it was four hundred million a year that was being spent to treat tobacco related illnesses and he said we’ve got to do something about this, and through a series of conversations with a lot of different people, this idea was hatched about passing legislation that would help,” said Moyle.

Florida continues to receive hundreds of millions of dollars from the settlement with big tobacco.

