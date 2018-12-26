Bill to Create Universal Background Checks Filed

Newly proposed legislation filed by Democratic state lawmakers wants to close loopholes that exempt private gun sales from background checks.

The NRA says the Legislation would put law abiding gun owners at risk of being charged with a third degree felony.

In Florida, online and private gun sales are exempt from background checks.

New Legislation aims to change that, by requiring sellers to go through licensed dealers, which would conduct background checks on the purchaser.

“80% of guns used in violent crimes, were purchased without a background check,” said Rep. Good.

The bill includes some exemptions for a list of situations including the sale of antique firearms and guns left to family members in wills, but the NRA says there are still issues.

“Because it requires a background check on the transfer,” said former NRA President Marion Hammer. “Transfer means sale, giving, lending, renting, or simply handing another person a firearm.”

Making a mistake could result in a third degree felony.

Another concern the NRA raised is that nothing in the bill actually requires dealers to facilitate a private transfer or sale, allowing them could to opt out entirely.

There’s also no cap on how much a dealer could charge.

“It could be $100, it could be 200,” said Hammer. “They sky is the limit.”

However, Representative Good says Floridians want to see change.

“Right after the Parkland shooting a poll was done that showed 96% of Floridians support a policy that would require background checks for every gun purchased,” said Rep. Good.

Public support or not, passing the bill through a Republican controlled Legislature will likely be an uphill battle.