Florida’s First Hispanic Lieutenant Governor-elect Prepares to Take Office

Tuesday morning Jeanette Nunez will be sworn in as Florida’s first Hispanic female Lieutenant Governor.

The Lieutenant Governor-elect and soon to be First Lady were in the Capitol Monday morning speaking about the importance women will play in the new administration.

Governor-Elect Ron DeSantis narrowly beat his Democratic opponent Andrew Gillum by a little more than 32,000 votes.

Speakers at the leadership breakfast gave much of the credit for the victory to women including, Jeanette Nuñez, DeSantis’ running mate

“We depend on her and we always have and the women who have followed her have too because she is a woman who stands for families, she stands for women,” said GOP political activist Cindy Graves.

Nunez is a former healthcare executive and state Legislator.

She was the first hispanic woman to server as Speaker Pro-Iem in the Florida House and once sworn in will be the first hispanic woman to serve as Lieutenant Governor of Florida.

“I’m inspired to pave the way and encourage young girls and women of all ages, in all walks of life to follow their dreams,” said Nunez.

Incoming First Lady Casey DeSantis says she has high hopes for Nunez.

“She’s a wife, she’s a mother, she’s a Legislator and all around role model to women all across this great state,” said DeSantis.

While previous Lieutenant Governors have generally taken a back seat, Nunez says she expects to take a larger role in the incoming administration.

“There are certain issues that obviously I spent a lot of time working on during my time in the Legislature so I suspect that I’ll continue to work on those issues,” said Nunez.

Nunez says healthcare will be a top issue for the administration, but didn’t specify exactly what changes might be made.

“Whatever we push forward for Floridians in terms of healthcare reform is something that’s going to lower costs, increase access,” said Nunez.

Nunez says her other priorities include combating human trafficking, increasing school choice and infrastructure.

Both DeSantis and Nunez will take the oath of office Noon Tuesday.