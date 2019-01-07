Nikki Fried Calls on DeSantis to Drop Marijuana Appeal

Commissioner of Agriculture-elect Nikki Fried says she supports dropping the state’s appeal of John Morgan’s ‘No Smoke is a Joke’ Lawsuit.

The suit argues the Legislature overstepped its authority by blocking patients access to whole flower smokable marijuana in the law passed in 2017.

A lower court ruled in 2018 in favor of Morgan, but the state appealed.

Fried, a medical marijuana activist say’s she’s calling on incoming Governor DeSantis to drop the appeal.

“We have not spoken about it, but I think I have made my opinion of the situation pretty loud and clear and so I certainly am going to encourage him to drop the case and if not we are looking forward to actually intervening at some point to make sure the patients and the will of the people is heard loud and clear,” said Fried.

The case is set for a hearing before an appellate court Tuesday. The same day Governor-elect DeSantis and the three other members of the Florida Cabinet will be sworn into office.