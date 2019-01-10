Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
    "Our character is what we do when we think no one is looking."
  • Bennett Cerf
    "The person who can bring the spirit of laughter into a room is indeed blessed."
  • Edwin Markham
    "Defeat may serve as well as victory to shake the soul and let the glory out."
  • Charles Kettering
    "Believe and act as if it were impossible to fail."

Bill Filed to Remove Outdated Gay Marriage Ban

January 10th, 2019 by Jake Stofan

LGBTQ Activists and Democratic lawmakers are touting new legislation that would repeal the state’s outdated ban on same sex marriage.

While Florida’s ‘Defense of Marriage Act’ was official overturned by a Federal court in 2014 the language was never officially removed from statute.

Senator Sponsor Jose Rodriguez says repealing the law once and for all would be a way of correcting history.

“This discriminatory language in our statutes does not defend marriage. It does the exact opposite. The highest court in the state of Florida, the highest court in the land has defined what marriage is and has undone the discrimination that remains in our statutes,” said Rodriguez. “This is a simple fix. Let’s make sure our statutes don’t discriminate and conform to the constitution.”

The group also condemned an Executive Order issued by Governor Ron DeSantis Tuesday that reaffirmed that state’s anti-discrimination policies, because they say it arbitrarily excluded protections for gender identity and sexual orientation.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com