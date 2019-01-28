Ag Commissioner Tours Hurricane Damage in Panhandle

Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried toured one of the cities hardest hit by Hurricane Michael, Monday.

Despite more than three months passing since the storm made landfall the city of Marianna still looks like a war zone.

Tarp covered roofs dot the landscape, debris litters the ground and some structures are in total ruin.

“It’s our jobs to come here, see and bare witness to what’s happening here,” said Fried.

Fried joined panhandle lawmakers to hear from state and local officials after spending the morning surveying damage.

Fried says hurricane recovery is a top priority.

“They need our help every day for the recovery efforts and I’m committed to seeing this through,” said Fried.

Fried’s main focus will be on the agricultural industry, helping farmers get back to work and restoring the local economy.

“Cost sharing for efficient new irrigation systems and sales tax exemptions for equipment and materials to rebuild these farms,” said Fried.

Fried also wants to secure state funds to back low cost grant programs to offset the cost of lost crops for farmers in the panhandle.

Recent figures show public donations to help Hurricane Michael victims are shockingly less than other recent storms.

State Senator George Gainer says the lack of attention is disheartening.

“We’ve got a lot of help from Tallahassee, but we need a lot more,” said Gainer.

The clock is ticking for recovery to speed up.

Florida Forestry Service Director Jim Karels says there’s between 10 and 20 times more debris on the ground now than normal.

All that debris is fuel for wildfires and with the dry season rapidly approaching it could set the area up for another disaster.

“The threat’s up significantly if it stops raining. Smoke will be a huge issue,” said Karels.

Commissioner Fried says she’s working with lawmakers on a Legislative package for disaster relief, but is also considering the option of opening up emergency funds through the Governor and Cabinet.