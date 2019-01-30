DeSantis Opposes Letting Late Mail Ballots Count

One of the lawsuits still floating around after the 2018 election seeks to have mail ballots counted up to 10 days after an election if they were mailed before polls closed, but speaking to reporters Wednesday, Governor Ron Desantis says an election needs to be final on election day.

The Governor says he opposes allowing late ballots to count.

“When you know that and we know the finite number of votes its very difficult to say that someone is manipulating the results because it’s there,” said DeSantis. “It’s only when we don’t know how many votes are out there that people can say Oh, someone just brought a truckload of votes in, so I want to avoid that.”

Under current law, ballots mailed from overseas by active military can be counted if they are received within 10 days of the election.