House Speaker Has Hesitations About Smokable Medical Marijuana

House Speaker Jose Oliva says lawmakers will try and meet the Governor’s March 15th deadline to allow smoking of medical marijuana, but he says there are still more questions about how lifting the ban would apply to children, especially when it comes to dosage.

“Is one to believe that an eight year old child should be smoking marijuana, inhaling smoke into their lungs. I’ve been in the smoke business my entire life and I’ve never heard anyone say its good for you. So we that’s a legitimate concern. I think we have to fund a comprehensive study,” said Oliva. “That fact that is it an illegal drug federally, has given some pause to our major universities to study it in a way that it needs to be studied.”

Oliva also says many in favor of smokable medical marijuana are using the issue to push for recreational marijuana.