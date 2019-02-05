Childcare Advocates Warn of Expiring Federal Funds

About 200 child care advocates wrapped up a two-day event at the State Capitol Tuesday morning.

The Rally in Tally is hosted by the Florida Coalition for Children.

It brings foster families and children together with care providers for training and speak to lawmakers about key issues facing the child welfare system in the state.

Executive Director of the Coalition Kurt Kelly says, the biggest priority this year is getting lawmakers to extend a Federal waiver that has helped fund millions of dollars in services.

“It could be a huge hole in the budget, anywhere between 25 and $100 million. So that means the citizens of Florida have to either pick that up or there are many services we would not be able to provide and that’s unacceptable,” said Kelly.

The waiver is set to expire this coming October.