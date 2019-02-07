Florida Lawmaker Responds to Blackface Photos

Newly elected Lake County State Representative Anthony Sabatini is under fire for appearing in black face 14-years ago when he was in high school.

Florida Democrats have called for his resignation, but the freshman representative is refusing, saying there was nothing mean-spirited or racial about it.

He and his best friend were just switching places for the day.

“Me and one of my best friends, to this day, who happens to be black, we thought it would be a funny prank if we dressed as each other, so I brought my clothing and he brought his. And he wore my clothes and I wore his, and the whole class everybody laughed. Of course, at that time, without realizing it, I did something that now is kinda outrageous, and you can’t do, I darkened my skin. He was totally okay with it and nobody took it seriously,” said Sabatini.

Sabatini says most media reports are taking the picture out of context.