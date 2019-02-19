Governor Defends Teacher Bonuses Over Pay Raise

Governor Ron DeSantis defended his proposal to offer bonuses to high performing teachers Tuesday afternoon.

The Governor’s plan would offer $9,000 bonuses to as many as 45,000 teachers in the state.

The state’s largest teachers union argues the money would be better spent on raising teacher pay overall.

DeSantis says the bonuses guarantee teachers will actually see the money.

“I’m not necessarily opposed to doing that, in terms of higher salaries. Different districts have done it different ways, but that ultimately is a decision that is negotiated collectively,” said DeSantis. “Our bonus program doesn’t involve that and it goes basically straight from the state to the teacher and I think that’s a good way to do it.”

The Governor’s plan would allocate $423 million for bonuses under the state’s Best and Brightest Program.

It would also remove college entrance test scores from being a factor in determining whether teachers qualify for the bonus.