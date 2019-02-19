Governor Wants Space Force to Come to Florida

Tuesday was space day at the state Capitol and Governor Ron DeSantis used the occasion to call on the President to locate the command center for his proposed Space Force in Florida.

“I think we have obviously facilities, such as Cape Canaveral, where that would be a natural fit. I think that will be very good for the state of Flordia, but I also think given our history in space, given all the resources that are now in Florida, I think it would make a lot of strategic sense to do that,” said DeSantis.

As a precedent, Florida is already home to the Army’s Central and Southern command centers.