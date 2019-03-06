Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

Commissioner of Agriculture Advocating for Tougher Penalties on Credit Card Skimmers

March 6th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is pushing legislation pumping up penalties for people caught putting credit card skimmers on gas pumps.

She’s also asking for a task force to study the issue.

She says the number of skimmers being found doubled in the last year alone.

“Skimmers have grown as a huge problem across our state. We’ve removed over twenty four hundred skimmers. And since this last year, over twelve hundred of those in the state of Flordia. Each skimmer has the potential of a one million dollar impact, which means one million dollars being taken away from our consumers, and we must make a stop of this,” said Fried.

The tougher penalties cold range as high as a first degree felony, depending on the scope of the operation.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com