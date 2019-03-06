Commissioner of Agriculture Advocating for Tougher Penalties on Credit Card Skimmers

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is pushing legislation pumping up penalties for people caught putting credit card skimmers on gas pumps.

She’s also asking for a task force to study the issue.

She says the number of skimmers being found doubled in the last year alone.

“Skimmers have grown as a huge problem across our state. We’ve removed over twenty four hundred skimmers. And since this last year, over twelve hundred of those in the state of Flordia. Each skimmer has the potential of a one million dollar impact, which means one million dollars being taken away from our consumers, and we must make a stop of this,” said Fried.

The tougher penalties cold range as high as a first degree felony, depending on the scope of the operation.