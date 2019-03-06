Public Records Exemption for Mass Shooting Incidents Moves Forward in Senate

A bill that could shield video and pictures of mass shooting incidents from the public record passed its final Senate committee Wednesday morning.

The bill leaves exceptions to the public records exemption for victims families.

Senators expressed some concerns that blocking the records could prevent media from holding government accountable for poor responses to mass shooting incidents.

Sponsor Senator Tom Lee says the legislation comes from a place of legitimate concern.

“The experiences that certain members have had touring the crime scene down in Parkland I think is what led to us trying to take something like this up,” said Lee. “There are some groups out there that are using this information for just some really nefarious purposes.”

Under the current bill, citizens could petition a court to gain access to the records, but Senator Lee suggested major changes to the legislation are likely before it comes to a floor vote.