Hundreds of Firefighters Boots Displayed at State Capitol

Hundreds of firefighters boots were on display in the courtyard at the State Capitol Thursday.

Some had pictures of fallen firefighters.

The display was designed to get lawmakers attention for legislation that would expand health and workers comp insurance coverage when a firefighter gets cancer.

Miami Dade Firefighter, Colleen Buzzo says when she was out of work four months, she got nothing.

“There is some firefighters that don’t even have coverage from their insurance. And it’s very important because two out of three firefighters get cancer,” said Buzzo. “So w’re hereto fight for that coverage for us because we have a seventeen percent higher rate of getting cancer than the average person in the public.”

Legislation providing the coverage has cleared several committees, but faces stiff opposition from cities and counties.