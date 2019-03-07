Increased Police K-9 Protections Moving Forward

A police dog’s death has inspired new legislation that would increase penalties for those who kill or do serious harm to other K-9s.

The bill passed it’s second House Committee Thursday.

Late last year, Fang, a 3-year-old Jacksonville police K-9was called to a suspected car jacking.

He was shot and killed by the suspect.

“He was shot twice, but never let go of the suspect,” said Debbie Johnson with K9s United.

After Fang’s death, Johnson called on lawmakers to act.

“I’m here to make sure that their lives are valued as the true heroes that they truly are,” said Johnson.

Currently, people who kill police K-9’s face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

The legislation, steadily moving through the House, would raise the penalty to a second degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Over the past four years 98 police K-9s have been killed in the line of duty throughout the nation.

Deputy Justin Wilmot with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office is advocating for stiffer penalties.

In 2013 he saw first hand how the loss of a K-9 impacts a unit, after a fellow officer’s dog, Koda was shot and killed.

He says not only are the dogs expensive to train, but to their handlers, they’re partners in the line of duty.

“These dogs are asked to do a job that we can’t do,” said Wilmot. “They’re an extension of us because of their nose. We’re asking them to put themselves in the line of fire for us.”

Senate Sponsor Aaron Bean hopes the Legislation may act as a deterrent.

“We think that’s going to go a long way to protect these animals as well as let law enforcement know we stand with you,” said Bean.

Under the legislation penalties for killing a police horse remains a third degree felony, but that could change as the bill moves forward.

The bill has just one more Committee stop in the House.

It gets its first hearing in the Senate Monday.