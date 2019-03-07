Panhandle Officials Take to the Capitol to Advocate for Hurricane Relief

More than a hundred local elected officials from across the Panhandle were in the state Capitol Thursday to support legislation that would provide hundreds of millions of dollars in state funds over several years for recovery.

It also aims to speed up money from the Federal Government.

Senator George Gainer says one of the main problems that the legislation aims to address, is the fact many local governments have lost nearly a quarter of their tax base post-storm.

“What we are looking at is trying to keep the counties from going into debt, and so they can borrow some money until they can access some FEMA money, but in the long run hope we get it down to five or ten percent and some of the poorer counties nothing,” said Gainer.

Top legislative leaders and the Governor say they support the relief.