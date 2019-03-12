Bill Would Make it Easier for Adoptees to Get Original Birth Certificate

It may become easier for adoptees to get a copy of their original birth certificates if a bill moving through the House becomes law.

The legislation, which cleared its first committee stop Tuesday, would remove a requirement that an adoptee get permission from their adoptive parents to get a copy of their original birth certificate.

Bill Barrett with Florida Adoption Reform and Education, whose wife was adopted, says its a step in the right direction.

“My wife was 34 years old. She could sign for a mortgage for a house. She could sign for a car loan. She had kids of her own, but at 34 years old she had to get her adoptive parents to make a signature in order to get information that their names were not even on,” said Barrett.

To get a copy of their original birth certificates, adoptees would still need to prove they’ve made contact with at least one of their birth parents, and have to be over the age of 18.